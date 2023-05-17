Sudan: NEMA Evacuates 13 Nigerians Stuck In Saudi Arabia





The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is set to return 13 Nigerian students that fled from the war-torn Sudan into Saudi Arabia, back to Nigeria.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the students were scheduled to depart Jeddah Wednesday onboard Qatar Airways and arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Thursday.

The names of the 13 Nigerian students expected back home on Thursday were given as Mannira Buniya, Hadiza Idi, Naima Mamuda, Hindatu Salmanu, Aminu Ibrahim, Muntari, and Aliya Rabbilu.

Others are Muhammad Zubairu, Aisha Sani, Asmau Adamu Dandada, Abdulkadir Lawan Gambo, Suleiman Sani Idris and Mubarak Zakariya.

The spokesperson of NEMA, Ezekiel Manzo, said in a statement that “the return of the 13 Nigerian students from Saudi Arabia is part of the evacuation of stranded Nigerian citizens in the war-torn Sudan by the federal government through NEMA and other relevant agencies.

“These students had fled by using boats through the Red Sea into Saudi Arabia, where they…





Source: Leadership Newspaper