Betara’s G7 Members Divided Over Continued Fight With APC





The aggrieved Speakership aspirants for the 10th House of Representatives whom forged alliance with Hon. Aliyu Betara, have been divided as one of them, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has withdrawn from the race to back APC’s anointed candidate, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

Recall that the other aspirants known as the G-7 comprising the outgoing Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, Muktar Aliyu Betara, Aliyu Sani Jaji, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, Miriam Onuoha, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Sada Soli Jibia, and Makki Abubakar Yalleman, with the exception of Hon. Olaoye, all swore to back one aspirant from among them to run against the party’s anointed candidate.

Doguwa, who announced his withdrawal from the race in support of Abbas, was also accompanied by two other aggrieved aspirants, Hon. Abdulraheem Tunji Olawuyi, from Kwara State and Hon. Makki Abubakar Yalleman from Jigawa State. respectively.

Speaking at a meeting of the aspirants with some opposition members-elect at the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper