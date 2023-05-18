Despite Litigations, Tinubu Will Be Sworn In On May 29 – PTC





The Presidential Transition Council (PTC) has unveiled the programme of events for the 2023 Presidential Inauguration.

Addressing a world press conference on Thursday in Abuja, PTC chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, confirmed that the inauguration of president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will take place on May 29, 2023 despite the ongoing litigations before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

When asked if the May 29 inauguration will be delayed until the final determination of the matters before the Court, Mustapha responded saying nothing will stop the inauguration as planned.

Meanwhile, speaking on the activities lined up ahead of the inauguration, he said the principal venues for the inauguration are the Eagle Square, International Conference Center and State House Banquet Hall.

Mustapha noted that the Eagle Square can only accommodate 5,000 people, hence only a selected number of people representing all strata fo the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper