Edo NYCN Chairperson, Igunbor, Resigns As Council Sets To Elect New Chair





The chairperson of the Edo State chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Comrade Sarah Igunbor, on Thursday, resigned her position to lead the youth body.

Igunbor, who announced her resignation in a statement she personally endorsed and made available to LEADERSHIP, was, however, silent on the real reason for her resignation.

Although it was gathered that the former Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Godwin Obaseki may have caved in to pressure from high quarters.

Recall that her emergence three months ago had sparked up protest among other contenders, who had opposed the way and manner she emerged as the NYCN chairperson.

Part of her resignation letter reads, “I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to Edo Youths, various volunteering youth organizations, local government coordinators, leaders and stakeholders of Edo NYCN for the overwhelming solidarity, love, and support that I have received as the chairperson of the council. It has indeed been a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper