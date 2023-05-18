Glamour As Women 4 Africa Awards Celebrates African Women





In a bid to celebrate the success of African Women, who have made positive contributions to their communities and countries, the 9th edition of Women 4 Africa Awards held on May 13 at the prestigious Leonardo Royal Hotel in St Pauls, London.

The glamorous award ceremony was hosted by HRH Princess Deun Solarin, and was attended by influential figures from the local and international African diaspora. During the ceremony, awards were presented to African women in the fields of business, humanitarian, education, media, finance and more.

The event was attended by celebrities and dignitaries from around the world including keynote speaker on the night Nomfundo Mcoyi, who flew in from South Africa. Guests were welcomed to the red carpet during a champagne reception with live music. Beauty and fashion was a highlight of the night, with this years’ theme celebrating African Queens.

The Women 4 Africa Awards has become a key annual event in the African community and is a platform to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper