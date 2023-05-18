Lagos Safety Commission Raises The Alarm Over Activities Of Fraudsters, Impersonators





The Lagos State Safety Commission has raised the alarm over activities of impersonators and fraudsters, urging members of the public to disregard information about payments into private bank accounts to get safety compliance certificates.

Director general of the Commission, Lanre Mojola who stated this in Lagos said the attention of the commission has been drawn to certain impersonators that portray themselves to be staff or consultants of the Lagos State Safety Commission.

He warned members of the public not to pay any money into individual accounts other than designated government accounts, adding that the warning became imperative in view of reported cases of unscrupulous individuals parading themselves as officials of the Commission, thus extorting unsuspecting members of the public.

According to Mojola, the state government does not operate individual accounts and that anyone asking to pay money into such accounts should know that the agents or officials do not represent the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper