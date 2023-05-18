MainOne To Provide Broadband Connectivity At Regtech Africa Confab





MainOne, a leading West African data center and connectivity solutions provider with presence in Nigeria, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire will provide broadband connectivity for the Regtech Africa conference.

MainOne, which provides services to major telecom operators, ISPs, government agencies, small to large enterprises, and educational institutions, has said it is pleased to be part of the event which will bring together top tech solution providers from Nigeria, Africa and the world.

MainOne has continued to show leadership in the broadband internet connectivity space in Africa (and quality of service); and this will facilitate and complement the hybrid conference which will be streamed live with over 5,000 virtual participants across the world.

The conference is taking place from May 24th to 26th, in Lagos-Nigeria, with the theme: Elevating National Policy on Financial Inclusion, Consumer Protection and Cybersecurity.

This premier event for regulatory services innovation and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper