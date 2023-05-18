Traffic Congestion In Lagos As Apapa Port Access Bridge Caves In





Motorists and commuters were on Wednesday stuck in the gridlock for several hours when the Ijora Bridge, a major access road leading to the Apapa Port, caved in, causing serious traffic gridlock along the port area.

To avert imminent disaster officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) cordoned off the failed portion of the bridge and were coordinating traffic through the remaining lane on the bridge.

A LASTMA official who said he was not authorised to speak to the press confirmed that the portion of the Ijora Bridge, descending from the Port area, caved in suddenly in the early hours of Wednesday.

“It was this morning that we noticed that there was a very big hole on the bridge. It wasn’t there on Tuesday when we passed here. This is very dangerous, our men has cordoned off that failed section to avoid total lockdown and to avoid a situation where unsuspecting motorists might run into it and cause accident.’’

Commenting on the development the Lagos…





Source: Leadership Newspaper