Aisha Buhari Asks First Ladies To Drive Good Governance In States





First lady, Aisha Buhari has called on first ladies in states to provide unwavering support to their husbands in order to ensure the delivery of effective governance.

Speaking at the governors spouses’ induction summit in Abuja, Buhari emphasised the importance of building the capacities of the wives of governors to promote positive change in Nigeria’s democratic landscape.

Represented by her special adviser on African First Ladies, Mohammed Albishir, Buhari highlighted the significance of this initiative, stating that it marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s history.

Despite their differences, she encouraged the first ladies to remain committed to serving the nation and to strive for excellence in their roles.

The summit aimed to equip participants with the necessary tools and strategies to achieve more impactful democratisation.

Expressing gratitude for the support and contributions of the governors’ wives to the development of Nigerian democracy, Buhari acknowledged their…





Source: Leadership Newspaper