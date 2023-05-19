Buhari Unveils State-of-the-Art Medical Center In Aso Rock Villa





President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the new state-of-the-art Presidential/VIP Wing of the State House Medical Centre in Abuja will boost health infrastructure in the country by far, calling for the judicious use of the facility to maximise its benefits.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the Presidential/VIP Wing of the State House Medical Centre, which was conceptualised by the previous administration 11 years ago, was officially unveiled by the President on Friday.

Accompanied by the First Lady, Dr. Aisha Buhari, members of the first family, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari, and the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar, the President toured the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory (CathLab), Operating Rooms for regular and specialized procedures, Intensive Care Unit, Specialized Infectious Disease Isolation Suites, and Specialized consultation rooms.

He expressed satisfaction with the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper