Cosgrove Kick-starts Redevelopment Of Smart Gated Homes 





Nigeria’s leading smart estates developer, Cosgrove Investment Limited, has kick-started the redevelopment of smart gated homes, under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) with the Nigeria Police.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the redevelopment of DIG Quarters located at Maitama District of Abuja.

The project has been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), while the chosen PPP arrangement is a Design, Finance, Build, Lease, and Transfer property model.

The Inspector General of Police, who performed the infrastructure commencement ceremony at the M.D. Yusuf Quarters on Thursday in Maitama, Abuja, expressed confidence in the technical expertise and financial capability of Cosgrove Investment Limited to deliver a world-class smart gated community of six-bedroom villas for senior officers of the Police Management Team.

He stated that Cosgrove earned the confidence of the Police Management team after…





Source: Leadership Newspaper