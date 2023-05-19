Court Orders NDA To Reinstate Unlawfully Dismissed Cadets 





A Federal High Court in Kaduna has ordered the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) to reinstate nine cadets of 67 Regular Course who were unlawfully dismissed by the academy authorities after their presidential commissioning on 5th October, 2019.

Also, the court ordered the academy to pay the accrued entitlement of the nine cadets for the years under review.

Presiding Judge, Justice Muhammad Umar, said the action taken by the NDA to withdraw the cadets after their graduation was unconstitutional, unlawful and amounts to conviction to trial.

Parents of the cadets led by Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Daura, the Maradin Daura in Katsina State, had taken the Chief of Army Staff, the Minister of Defence, the Secretary to the State Government, Major General I M Yusuf, NDA, the Chief of Defence Staff and three others to court after their wards were dismissed for allegedly holding a night party after their Passing out Parade officiated by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Source: Leadership Newspaper