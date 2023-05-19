CSOs Meet In Lagos, Renew Campaign For Bawa’s Removal





A day after Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle accused the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa of corruption, major anti-corruption organisations yesterday converged in Lagos to renew their agitation for Bawa’s resignation.

The CSOs, which put their membership at 150, maintained that Bawa must go because he was no longer fit for the office.

Matawalle, who issued a statement on Wednesday, had declared that he and other prominent Nigerians have evidence of corrupt practices against the EFCC’s chairman.

The leaders of the organisations who have been championing Bawa’s removal from office in the last six months for failing to obey court orders who converged on Lagos said they have refused to be cowed into shelving their agitation for a genuine fight against corruption in Nigeria.

They said inasmuch as elected officials must account for their actions in office, they shared Matawalle’s view that the investigations into corrupt…





