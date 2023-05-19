Enugu Gov-elect’s Discharge Certificate Not From Us – NYSC DG





The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed, has distanced the Scheme from the Discharge Certificate in possession of the Enugu State Governor-elect, Mr Peter Mbah.

LEADERSHIP recalls that there have been controversies regarding the authenticity or otherwise of the said NYSC Discharge Certificate, which Mr Mbah presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to contest the March 18, 2023 Enugu State governorship election.

Speaking on Arise News Channel’s breakfast show on Friday morning, the NYSC DG said the Certificate in possession of Mbah was not issued by NYSC.

“You can’t go and collect certificate on the street, you can’t go and collect certificate from a hotel.

“The governor-elect is a lawyer. I am not a lawyer but I know as the DG of NYSC, I’m fully aware of this case. He came to me, I was frank to him and I told him this Certificate is not from us,” Brig-Gen Ahmed stated.

Source: Leadership Newspaper