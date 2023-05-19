GAVI’s Funding Proof Federal Govt Fighting Corruption – SGF





Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, has described the re-commencement of direct GAVI programme funding through the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) as a proof of the present administration’s commitment to fight corruption.

The SGF stated this yesterday at the occasion of official re-commencement of direct GAVI programme funding through the NPHCDA, in Abuja.

He said, “Today, as we commemorate the return of direct Gavi programme funding, let us recognise that this symbolises the unwavering commitment of the Federal Government of Nigeria to combat corruption thereby providing a stable framework for governance.

“This stands as proof of the accomplishments resulting from our combined endeavours to establish accountability and transparency, thereby instilling trust in our systems.”

The minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, noted that GAVI had stopped funding programme in the country through the NPHCDA following unsatisfactory…





Source: Leadership Newspaper