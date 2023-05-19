Investment In Nigeria Ongoing With Future Plan To Lower Carbon – Chevron





Chevron Nigeria Limited has highlighted its commitment to advancing a lower carbon future, one that meets the global needs of all people, through affordable and reliable, ever cleaner energy towards achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world.

This is as the Company said it is committed to advancing investment in Nigeria with major focus on environmental sustainability.

Chevron Nigeria’s Chairman and Managing Director, Rick Kennedy, stated this at the 21st Chief S. L. Edu Memorial Lecture, held at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Lagos, themed “Humanity and the Twin Crises of Climate Change and Biodiversity Loss.”

Kennedy explained that the company’s approach to sustainability is highlighted by its commitment to protecting the environment, empowering its people, and always getting results the right way. To him, “I would also urge everyone of us to make a personal commitment to preserve our environment which is more threatened now than ever before….





Source: Leadership Newspaper