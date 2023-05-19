LEADERSHIP Hausa Loses Head Of Translation





LEADERSHIP Hausa, the vernacular newspaper from the stables of LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group in Abuja, has lost its head of Translation, Malam Sabo Ahmed Kafin-Maiyaki.

Sabo died on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the age of 54 after a protracted illness.

According to a statement from his family, Malam Sabo is survived by two wives, 10 children and a brother.

The statement further stated that the funeral prayer and burial according to Islamic rites, will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Samaru, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Speaking on the incident, the Editor, LEADERSHIP Hausa, Abdulrazaq Yahuza Jere, described Malam Sabo as a strong pillar of his department.

Sabo was also in-charge of the Crime page of LEADERSHIP Hausa.

Jere condoled with the deceased’s family, expressing his sadness over the demise of the hardworking and trustworthy staff.

He said his death was a great loss to the entire Hausa Department of LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group.

He, therefore, prayed Almighty Allah to forgive his…





Source: Leadership Newspaper