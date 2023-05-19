N3b Fraud: Court Issues Arrest Warrant On Elixir Directors





For failing to appear before the Federal High Court in Lagos for their arraignment over an alleged N3 billion fraud, Justice Yelim Bogoro has issued a bench warrant on two directors of Elixir Asset Management Limited.

Justice Yelim issued the criminal sermon on the directors, Clara Bittinger Mshelia-Whyte and Sarah Ogbemudia, after the prosecutor from the office of attorney-general, Moshood Adeyemi, made an application to that effect.

The federal government had charged Mshelia-Whyte and Ogbemudia before the court alongside their companies, Elixir Asset Management Limited and Elixir Investment Partners Limited, over allegations of promoting an unregistered market product, the Elixir Treasury and offering the same to the investing public.

In a four-count charge brought against the defendants, the federal government accused them of offering for subscription an unregistered product, ‘Elixir Treasury Product’ valued at over N3 billion to the investing public, including Toyota…





Source: Leadership Newspaper