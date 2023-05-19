NCPC Airlifts 3rd Batch Of Pilgrims From Port Harcourt





The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has airlifted the third batch of 300 intending Pilgrims of Imo State to Israel and Jordan from the Port Harcourt International Airport.

According to a press statement issued by the Commission’s head of media and public relations, Celestine Toruka, the exercise took place on May 18, 2023.

Speaking at the farewell and orientation programme for the intending Pilgrims, the Executive Secretary Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Dr. Yakubu Pam assured the intending Pilgrims that the Commission will provide them with excellent service delivery while in the Holy land. He explained that the Commission would ensure that the service providers carry out their own aspect of the contractual agreement reached with the Commission.

While affirming that the welfare of pilgrims will never be compromised, he said “we have the right to suspend any of our service providers if found wanting”.

Rev. Pam thanked the Governor of Imo State, Hope…





Source: Leadership Newspaper