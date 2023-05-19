Tinubu Urged To Reactivate National Orientation To Foster Patriotism, Drive National Devt





Ahead of the presidential inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the president of Epe Ogunmodede Club in Lagos State, Barrister Omodele Ibrahim, has urged the former Lagos State governor to resuscitate national orientation programmes that will further entrench patriotism among Nigerians.

The legal luminary, who spoke in Epe town, averred that the critical role of national orientation to cement patriotic values is practiced globally and is potent in advancing Nigeria, the giant of Africa’s progress and international influence.

He disclosed that as the nation ushers in a new era under the leadership of President-elect Tinubu, the calls for the revival of national orientation programmes have grown louder.

Recognising the indispensable link between patriotism, national development, and globalisation, he opined that citizens of like-minds were hopeful that the incoming administration would prioritise initiatives that reinforce national identity and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper