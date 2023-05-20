11,350 Teachers Write TRCN Professional Examination  





No fewer than 11,350 candidates have participated in the first batch of the Teachers Registration Council (TRCN) Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) across the country.

Registrar of TRCN, Prof Josiah Ajiboye, who disclosed this while monitoring the exercise at Sascon International School Maitama, Abuja, said reports from across the country showed that the exercise went on smoothly.

Ajiboye, who was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr David Adejo, further disclosed that Lagos State had the highest number of registered candidates for the examination with over 1,500 entrants, followed by Kano State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The TRCN boss noted that Kebbi State had the lowest participants in the exercise, stating the examination, however, recorded tremendous improvement in terms of participation and the accreditation process.

“Well, generally, all over the country, we have about 11,350 candidates who are writing the exam,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper