



Some top Nigerian stars have successfully taken their acting skills beyond the shores of Nigeria,and featured in foreign movies.While most of them did not play the lead role in these movies,they still put up a good performance.LEADERSHIP Weekend highlights 7 Nollywood stars who have featured in foreign movies.

Olu Jacobs.

Veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs, has starred in several British television series and international films.Olu Jacobs has been hailed by many as one of the greatest and most widely respected African actors of his generation.He is considered by several media, film commentators, critics, and other actors to be one of the most influential African actors of all time.He featured in ‘The Dogs of War’. He played the role of a corrupt immigration officer.

Richard Mofe Damijo.

Richard Mofe Damijo, popularly known as RMD, came to limelight when he featured in the soap opera Ripples, but gained more popularity as villain Segun Kadiri in rival soap…





Source: Leadership Newspaper