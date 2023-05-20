Africa & International Organisations Urge President Buhari To Release Sufi Singer On Death Sentence





Unchained Vibes Africa in union with several Nigerian, African and international organizations have called on President, Muhammadu Buhari, to release Nigerian Sufi singer, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu who has been placed on death sentence since 2020.

Sharif-Aminu, a Kano-based Sufi musician was arrested in March 2020, on charges of blasphemy for allegedly insulting the prophet Muhammad in two WhatsApp audio messages, and held without bail. While under arrest, his house was burnt down by a mob.

He was deprived of a lawyer during his trial, and sentenced to death by hanging in August 2020 for violating section 382(b) of the Kano State Sharia Penal Code Law.

Although another court overturned Sharif-Aminu’s conviction, a retrial was ordered where he would likely face the death penalty. He is currently appealing his case at the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the grounds that 382(b) is unconstitutional and in violation of international law, including the African Charter.

A statement signed by…





Source: Leadership Newspaper