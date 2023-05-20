AMVCA 2023: Bimbo Ademoye, Efe Irele Get Emotional, Win Big





When an achiever makes a feat, more often than not, there is relief displayed by a potpourri of emotions. This is what played out at the ongoing Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) 2023 in Lagos, Nigeria.

For the first time, talented actress, Bimbo Ademoye, clinched the ‘Best Actress in a Comedy’ category and Efe Irele also got ‘Best Supporting Actress’ award, the first for both hardworking thespians.

Efe Irele, who mounted the stage in tears, thanked the organisers for giving her the opportunity.

Bimbo Ademoye, who was also nominated in other categories, could not hold back her emotions amidst applause from the audience.

Both Efe Irele and Bimbo Ademoye are young thespians who have spent less than a decade in the movie industry.

Winning these awards will definitely impact on their craft and renumerations in the industry.





Source: Leadership Newspaper