Confusion As Kano Court Nullifies Election Of Abia Governor-elect





A Federal High Court has denied nullifying the candidature of the Abia governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti, who contested the election on the platform of the Labour Party.

The court, however, said it nullified the election of the Kano LP candidates that contested the 2023 general elections.

Ibrahim Haruna-Ibrahim had filed an application asking the court to revoke and set aside the certificate of return issued to all LP candidates declared winners in Kano and the 35 states of the federation, including the FCT.

Following the mixed reactions that trailed the judgement, Justice Nasir-Yunusa affirmed that the candidates in Abia who took part in the just-concluded general elections were not parties in the suit.

Nasir-Yunusa said the court declared only the primary election of the Labour Party in Kano State null and void.

“This court lacks jurisdiction to make an order for the issuance of certificate of return.

“They are at liberty to seek redress in the appropriate division of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper