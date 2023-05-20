Stakeholders Dissect Growing Investment Portfolio In Nigeria’s Oil Sector





Stakeholders in Nigeria’s oil sector have said that the nation’s energy landscape is witnessing profound transformation with government wielding the political will to provide leadership by entrenching fiscal policies that had eluded the country’s oil and gas industry for decades.

The unveiling of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, in 2021 as a Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) firm, as encapsulated in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), according to them, provided the ground for a reformed national oil company that is ready to compete with its peers globally.

Before the PIA, many had seen the former NNPC, of not having an enviable past because of the loss of faith by Nigerians and its partners in its operations. But the stakeholders said that perception has since changed with the implementation of the PIA under the leadership of the group chief executive officer of the NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari.

For instance, Aliko Dangote, who has made a deep inroad in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper