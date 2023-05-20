Teenager Kills Neighbour Over ‘Girlfriend’ In Ondo





A 14-year-old boy, Marvelous Asefon, has been remanded by an Ondo State Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the state capital, for allegedly killing his neighbour, Sunday Ogele.

The suspect allegedly killed the deceased by stabbing him to death with a pair of scissors during a scuffle over a girlfriend.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the defendant was arrested by the men of the State Police Command in Oka Akoko, the headquarters of Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the State after allegedly committing the crime.

He was later charged to court and arraigned on one count charge of murder.

The charge sheet stated, “That you, Marvelous Asefon, ‘m’ on April 20 Sunday, 2023 at 8:pm at Kanmu, Oka-Akoko in the Ondo State Magisterial District, did kill one Sunday Ogele ‘m’ 17 years old by stabbing him with scissors in his rib, which led to his death.”

According to the prosecution, the offense contravenes Section 319(1) and 316 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 2, Laws…





Source: Leadership Newspaper