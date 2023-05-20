Tension Continues To Rise In Plateau Over Killings In Mangu





The outbreak of violence and the killing of dozens of communities members in Mangu, Plateau State on Monday has continued to send shock waves across the entire state with the affected people making demands for a special court that will address the grievances and deliver justice.

Suspected herdsmen were reported to have launched attacks on several communities including Fungzai and Kubwat, both villages in Mangu LGA, burning houses, destroying farmlands and killing more than 100 people.

According to Solomon Maren, a member of the House of Representatives from Mangu/Bokkos federal constituency, 17 communities were affected.

This is just as leaders of the communities have accused the federal government and the police of lacking the capacity and political will to defend minority tribes in the state, while pointing out the inability of the state governor, Simon Lalong to show up and sympathise with them.

The state government has however initiated moves to increase the presence of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper