Tribe Of True Nobility Diminished, Osinbajo Mourns Otunba Subomi Balogun





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has described the late founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Otunba Subomi Balogun, as “noble in word and deed, an outstanding legal mind, and a doyen of the Nigerian capital market and investment banking.”

Prof. Osinbajo stated this on Saturday in a personal tribute to the late FCMB founder, who died Friday morning in London at the age of 89.

According to Prof. Osinbajo, in a statement by his media aide , Laolu Akande, following the death of Otunba Balogun, “The tribe of true nobility and greatness is diminished by one.”

Below is the Vice President’s statement in full:

“The tribe of true nobility and greatness is diminished by one!

“Olori Omo Oba Subomi Balogun, noble in word and deed, outstanding legal mind, doyen of the Nigerian capital market and investment banking, deep, wise, forthright, kind to all, and God-fearing.

“Remembered with much affection, respect and admiration. We pray that the Lord will comfort aunty…





Source: Leadership Newspaper