Allow Live Broadcast Of Presidential Election Tribunal’s Proceedings, Onaiyekan Urges Judiciary





The Archbishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has called on the Judicial arm of government to allow a live broadcast of the proceedings of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), to give Nigerians the opportunity to follow the case and know what is happening.

Onaiyekan, who made the call on Sunday while speaking with journalists at the World Communications Day celebration, with the theme: ‘Speaking the Truth with Love from Your Heart’, at St. Gabriel Chapel in Abuja, said that Nigerians wanted to see what is happening with the cases before Tribunal, for them to know what to expect.

He advised journalists to listen to every sides and relay to the public what is happening, because Nigerians wanted to see what is happening, adding that, that is why it was important that the petitions before the Tribunal should be available to Nigerians, so that all Nigerians will be able to follow what is happening.

“For me, this is very important. One…





Source: Leadership Newspaper