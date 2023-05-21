AMVCA 2023: Tobi Bakre Wins First Award As Broda Shaggi, Ighodaro Shine





Model cum actor, Tobi Bakre, has won his first-ever award at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2023 on Saturday night.

The 2018 Big Brother finalist, who definitely has had his big breakthrough in entertainment industry this year playing a lead role in Jade Osiberu’s ‘Gang

of Lagos’ was announced at the award night as Best Actor in a ‘Drama, Movie, or TV Series’

Tobi won the award for his role in ‘Brotherhood’ and he was ecstatic about this achievement, having

mounted the stage earlier to collect an award on behalf of the same ‘Brotherhood’.

Also, delectable Osas Ighodaro and Broda Shaggy as well as Bimbo Ademoye won in different categories.

Broda Shaggy, whose real name is Samuel Perry, won in ‘Best Actor in a Comedy Drama, Movie, or TV Series’ category. The hilarious comedian brother won in ‘Inside Life’ project.

Interestingly, he won in the same category in last year’s African movie awards. While Osas Ighodaro won in ‘Best Actress in a Drama, Movie, or TV…





Source: Leadership Newspaper