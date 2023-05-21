Group Partners NBC To Empower 322 Women In Abuja Communities





A non-government organisation, Karis and Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation, has partnered the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) to empower 322 women in Idu, Karmajiji and Kuchigoro communities in Abuja, in commemoration of the NBC’s 70th anniversary in Nigeria.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the empowerment training, during the presentation of starter pack to 28 women who passed through the training, the project officer of the organisation, Chikezie Ekechukwu, noted that the mandate of the organization is to train women within the ages of sixty years and below to enable them fend for their families.

He said the NBC’s Empower Her project trains women on the basis of need assessment, and has trained 322 in baking, household cleaning agents, balm production, make-up and bead making.

While urging the participants to commence their business immediately after receiving their starter pack, Ekechukwu noted that with the few women that participated in the training program it is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper