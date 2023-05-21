JUST-IN: Explosion Kills 4 In Sokoto 





At least four persons have been confirmed dead and three others severely injured following an explosion from a local welder’s shop at Isa local government area of Sokoto State on Sunday afternoon.

A resident in the community, who hinted our correspondent about the incident, said: “when I heard the loud explosion, what came to my mind was that bandits were on rampage.

“It was when I saw people running towards the welder’s shop where the explosion occured that my mind was at rest that it wasn’t bandits that struck.

“Upon enquiry, I was told that the explosion was from a welder’s shop and there were casualties and several others injured.”

Also, Sokoto State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Sanusi Abubakar, when contacted, confirmed that the explosion occured on Sunday afternoon.

The PPRO put the casualty figure at four.

Abubakar said, “the explosion is not connected to the security challenges bedevilling the area, but as a result of an explosion from a cylinder in the shop of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper