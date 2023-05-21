Kogi Guber: Sanwo-Olu Receives Ododo In Lagos, Says APC Family ‘ll Work For His Victory





The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 Kogi State governorship election, Usman Ododo, on Sunday, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

The candidate and his entourage were in Lagos to meet the Kogi community in Lagos as part of activities lined up for consultations ahead of the Saturday, November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu held a private meeting with the candidate where their discussions centred around winning the November 11 governorship poll.

After the meeting, the Governor addressed the entourage, assuring them that the entire APC family would ensure victory for the party in Kogi State.

He also thanked them for the visit.

On the entourage of the APC governorship candidate were the State Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Bello; leader of the delegation, Deedat Ozigi; Bashir Gegu, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo; former Accountant-General of the state,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper