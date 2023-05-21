Movie ‘Anikulapo’ In Harvest Of Awards At AMVCA 2023





The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) 2023, which held in Lagos on Saturday night, has continued to gather much attention on the social media.

The Yoruba thriller by movie maker, Kunle Afolayan, Anikulapo, garnered four awards, being the highest in this year’s edition of the continental awards.

Anikulapo won in the ‘Best Soundtracker’ with Kent Edunjobi having his first-ever nomination and win in AMVCA.

Anikulapo, which is about the Old Oyo Empire, also won ‘Best Sound Editor’ (Anu Afolayan). The third category won by Anikulapo was the ‘Best Movie or TV Series In Yoruba Language’, while the producer of the movie, Afolayan won ‘Best Director’ award for same movie.

Another creative work that got the second highest awards in its kitty is ‘Crime and Justice’ in Best Picture Editor category and another.

The AMVCA rewards the best in the movie industry. ‘Shanty Town’, which has several nominations has not won any so far, while ‘Battle of the Buka Street’ by Funke Akindele and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper