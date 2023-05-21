 Reps-elect Agbese Faults Buhari’s Last-minute Appointments, Urges  Probe





A House of Representatives member-elect, Chief Philip Agbese, has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s last-minute appointments.

Speaking to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, the All Progressives Congress stalwart called on the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to probe the flawed processes.

With a few days to the end of his tenure, President Buhari has appointed no less than 10 new officials confirmed last week.

The president also approved the immediate resumption of the North East Development Commission’s (NEDC) board without confirmation by the Senate.

In reaction, Agbese said these appointments should have been left for the new administration to handle.

According to him, the last-minute jobs will only cause serious cracks in the civil service and potentially lead to looting and diversion of public funds.

Agbese noted that President Buhari is causing more damage for his successor, compounding the challenges that he had already created with speedy appointments…





Source: Leadership Newspaper