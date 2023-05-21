UK To Ban Foreign Students From Bringing Family Over





In a major immigration crackdown, the United Kingdom is set to announce new restrictions to ban foreign students from bringing family over to Britain.

According to a report by The Sun UK, all masters students and many other post graduates will be banned from bringing family over.

The ban will not apply to PhD students, whose courses usually last between 3 and 5 years and are very highly skilled.

This follows the reports that net migration into the UK has skyrocketed to 1 million with Tory MPs asking the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, “to get a grip on the rocketing numbers.” To get a hold of the climbing numbers.

The Sun reports that “Rishi Sunak is expected to come out fighting on immigration – pointing out they are figures he inherited as they date back to the year ending December 2022 – two months after he became PM.

“There has been an explosion in the number of people coming to Britain piggybacking on their relative’s student visa.

“Students brought 135,788…





Source: Leadership Newspaper