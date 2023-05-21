Unveiling The Biographies: Exploring Buhari Impact On Nigeria’s Future





In a grand ceremony commemorating the imminent departure of President Muhammadu Buhari from office, two captivating biographies were unveiled, shedding light on the enigmatic leader’s remarkable journey. The event, graced by dignitaries from around the world, showcased the impact of Buhari’s tenure on Nigeria and elicited widespread admiration for his unwavering commitment to transforming the nation.

The first biography, “State of Repair: How Muhammadu Buhari Tried to Change Nigeria for Good,” authored by Antony Goldman, a seasoned political risk specialist with deep roots in Africa, offers a candid and critical examination of Buhari’s ambitious attempts at reform. With a wealth of experience in advising the private sector across Africa, Goldman’s incisive analysis unveils the challenges faced by Buhari’s administration and the concerted efforts made to combat terrorism, poverty, and corruption.

Senator Abu Ibrahim, a trusted confidant and long-time ally of President…





Source: Leadership Newspaper