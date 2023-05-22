Beni Lar Declares Mother Major Source Of Inspiration





A member of the House of Representatives for Langtang North/Langtang South federal constituency of Plateau State, Hon Beni Lar has said her mother, the matriarch of the Lar’s family, Prof Mary Lar, has been her source of inspiration in her political journey.

The 5th time member of the Green Chamber told LEADERSHIP in Jos on the 88th birthday of her mother that “she is my joy, hope, and best friend. She has been a mother to me right from my birth and the beginning of my journey into politics. I could not have asked for a better mother. I really thank God that she is 88 years old and has done so much for her immediate communities and Nigeria at large.”

According to her, “Mama the former Nigeria Ambassador to Netherlands taught us to live a Godly life when we were young and said once you keep to the principles of the words of God, He will always be by your side adding that she has seen it in her life, in Baba’s life and now I am seeing it in my own life too.

Source: Leadership Newspaper