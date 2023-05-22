BREAKING: Gov El-Rufai Deposes 2 Traditional Rulers





Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has approved the deposition of the traditional rulers of Piriga and Arak Chiefdoms, His Highness, Jonathan Paragua Zamuna, and His Highness, General Aliyu Iliyah Yammah (rtd), respectively.

The State’s Commissioner of Local Government Affairs, Hajiya Umma Ahmad, disclosed this in a statement on Monday evening, saying that the two traditional rulers ceased to hold their respective offices from Monday, May 22, 2023.

The Commissioner added that the depositions followed recommendations from the Ministry of Local Government Affairs in line with the provisions of Section 11 of the Traditional Institutions Law No. 21 of 2021.

According to her, “the District Head of Garun Kurama, Babangida Sule, will oversee the affairs of Piriga Chiefdom, pending the appointment of a new chief, while the Council Secretary has been directed to initiate the process for the appointment of a new Chief.

“Gomna Ahmadu, the Council Secretary of Arak Chiefdom, will…





Source: Leadership Newspaper