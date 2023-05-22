Exclusion Of ConTwilight Of Another Failed Insurance Act 2003 Review





Tunnel is a symbolic object in the popular proverb ‘There is light at the end of the tunnel’ used a lot to breed courage in an individual to aspire irrespective of the current challenges.

But there have been instances where the end of the tunnel is not in sight or even at the end of it, instead of light, it was darkness.

Solidated Insurance Bill 2020 from the list of 15 bills passed last week to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent, 9 days into the end of his administration means that, there is no light in sight at the end of the tunnel for that passage of the Insurance Bill into law,

This development followed the earlier aborted ones in 2010 and 2014, in which great efforts were put into the review by relevant insurance stakeholders, got to the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Justice and waited for presidential approval but it wasn’t to be. In the end, all the efforts were wasted as nothing concrete came out of it to the disappointment of market observers who…





Source: Leadership Newspaper