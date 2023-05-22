Experts Kick As Aviation Minister Removes NAMA Boss





Less than 24 hours after the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, removed the managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, the Minister has also sacked the acting Director-General of the National Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mathew Pwajok.

Sirika replaced Pwajok with the Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards in the National Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Engr. Tayib Adetunji Odunowo.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the appointment of Odunowo takes immediate effect.

It could be recalled that Pwajok had been in acting capacity as NAMA MD since February 2022 without confirmation as substantive MD.

Meanwhile, the Aviation Safety Roundtable (ART), an industry Think Tank group has described as capricious, despicable and unwarranted the last-minute activities of the Minister of Aviation in the twilight of the Buhari administration.

The ART in a statement issued in Lagos, Monday, by Olumide Ohunayo, specifically bemoaned the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper