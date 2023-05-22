Hailing A Taxi In My Country: It Pays To Be Accountable





It happens, sometimes you can get ticked by a rude driver, but be thoughtful when dealing with such people. Same goes to the driver when dealing with a customer. Just because you had one bad experience with a customer does not mean the next customer would be just as mean.

I remember a pleasant experience I had where the driver introduced himself politely at the start of the journey. The kind of politeness you get from pilots when the announcement comes through just when it’s about to take off? That’s the kind of politeness it was! This man was way too polite and I was pleasantly surprised! But I shouldn’t be, it should be normal. But in my country? Nah. The normal always seems abnormal and raises suspicions. He got his five star rating instantly when I alighted from the car and of course a tip too!

All the good drivers out there, I greet you! It is not easy. Continue to do the good work and be patient. May God reward your efforts! Talking about pilots, tor, I think I have a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper