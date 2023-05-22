I Will End Percentage Salary Payments In Kogi, Melaye Assures 





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, has assured public servants in the State that he will end the traumatising percentage salary payment system, which has ravaged the lives of the workers as well as the economy of the State in the last eight years.

Melaye, who stated this during his separate visits to the Traditional Rulers and Council of Chiefs of Mopa-Amuro, Yagba-East and Yagba-West Local Government Areas of the State in their respective headquarters, said he will also ensure that the rights and powers of the traditional leaders in the State will be restored immediately he is elected into office as Governor.

The traditional rulers that received the PDP candidate in their respective palaces were the Elulu of Mopa, Oba Julius Joledo; the Agbana of Isanlu, Oba Moses Etombi, as well as the Elegbe of Egbe, Oba Ayodele Irukera.

Melaye noted that the economy of Kogi State was in quagmire, promising to revitalise it in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper