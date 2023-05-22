JUST-IN: Bandits Kill 9 Farmers, Kidnap 3 In Kaduna 





Rampaging bandits in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State have killed nine farmers and kidnapped three others in Unguwar Danko, near Dogon Dawa village in the local government area on Saturday.

It was gathered that the farmers were working on their farms when the bandits surfaced suddenly and started shooting at anyone in sight.

A member-elect of the Kaduna State House of Assembly to represent Kakangi Constituency, Yahaya Musa, confirmed the attack, saying all those killed were farmers and that those who sustained gunshot injuries have been rushed to hospitals for treatment.

“Yes, it was confirmed to me this Sunday morning that nine farmers were killed by bandits at Unguwar Danko near Dogon Dawa village on Saturday afternoon and others sustained gunshot injuries,” he said.

According to him, some angry villagers confronted the bandits, leading to some villagers sustaining gunshot injuries.

A source confirmed that the whereabouts of about three farmers was unknown…





Source: Leadership Newspaper