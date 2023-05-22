Mbah Certificate: CSO Urges Federal Govt To Reform NYSC





A civil society organisation (CSO), Competent Governance for Accountability and Trust has appealed to the federal government to reform or disband the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) if it has outlived its usefulness to prevent it from embarrassing Nigerians.

The group’s request came against the background of the controversy over the certificate the NYSC presented to Enugu State governor-elect, Dr. Peter Mbah, which it has disowned.

The CSO said the one-year mandatory national service was a process and the discharge certificate of anyone, who successfully passed the entire process, should never be a matter of controversy if necessary reforms, including digital documentation and more transparent authentication processes are put in place by the NYSC.

In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday by the group’s national coordinator, Ambassador Omoba Michael and the deputy coordinator, Ambassador Godwin Erheriene said, “The controversy over Mbah’s discharge certificate is just one…





Source: Leadership Newspaper