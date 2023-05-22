PGA Championship Purse Up To $17.5M; Winner Pockets $3.15M





The winner of the PGA Championship will be getting $3.15 million.

The PGA of America released its prize fund Saturday at $17.5 million. That’s up from $15 million last year, and $500,000 less than what the Masters offered last month.

The purses in the majors have been steadily increasing, though not at the rate of the PGA Tour, which this year has 11 tournaments with $20 million or more in prize money. LIV Golf offers $20 million at all its events for the individual winner.

The other two majors have not announced their prize money.

It hasn’t been a great week for world No. 1 golfer Jon Rahm at the PGA Championship, and the Spaniard vented some of his frustration during a rain-soaked third round at Oak Hill Country Club on Saturday.

After making a poor chip shot on No. 5 that nearly rolled off the green, Rahm slammed his wedge into a microphone that had been placed in the grass beside the green. Three holes later, while Rahm was looking for his ball in the deep rough around the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper