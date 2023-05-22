Serie A: Juventus Dock 10 Points At New Hearing Into Transfer Dealings





Juventus have been docked 10 points following a new investigation into the club’s past transfer dealings.

Juve were initially handed a 15-point penalty in January but Italy’s highest sporting court overturned that decision in April and ordered the case to be re-examined.

The new ruling was announced before the team’s game away to Empoli.

The penalty drops Juve to seventh place in Serie A, outside the European qualification spots.

Napoli have already secured the Serie A title and, before Monday’s ruling, were 17 points ahead of second-placed Juve.





Source: Leadership Newspaper