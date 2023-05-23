An Appraisal Of The Buhari Presidency!





Let me start this off by wishing the President farewell. This is my last column within his tenure. My next column will appear next week Tuesday which will be in a new tenure and administration.

Let me also say that I was one of the early campaigners for a Buhari Presidency. Along with individuals like Sule Hammah, late Uche Ezechukwu, late Sam Nda-Isaiah, late Wada Nas and many others too numerous to mention, we struggled to campaign and market the Buhari Candidacy as an Integrity and Anti-Corruption Project!

Therefore, when Buhari became president, it was with high hopes for a better Nigeria where things will work and where corruption will not be tolerated! This was the level of hope and expectations.

As we now count days for him to leave office, it is time to examine the Buhari scorecard so as to see and know whether he is leaving Nigeria better than he met it, or worse.

The Nigerians who voted for Buhari in 2015 did so because they believed that as a retired military general,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper