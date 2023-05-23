Buhari Appoints Andzenge As ED Niger Delta Power Holding Coy





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Steven Andzenge, MON, as the Executive Director (Legal Services/Company Secretary), Niger Delta Power Holding Company Nigeria Limited.

The appointment is for an initial term of four (4) years effective from May 16, 2023.

Until this appointment, he had served as Executive Commissioner, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), and also as Chairman, Presidential Visitation Panel to Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

According to a statement by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), the President while congratulating Dr. Andzenge on the appointment, urged him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on this assignment.





Source: Leadership Newspaper